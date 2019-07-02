8 arrested in murder case after man collapses at Orchard Towers

SINGAPORE: Six men and two women have been arrested in connection with a case of murder after a man collapsed at Orchard Towers on Tuesday morning (Jul 2).

The police said they received a call for assistance at 6.25am, adding that a 31-year-old man was found motionless at the scene.

He was taken unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspects are aged between 22 and 27, said the police.

Five of them will be charged in court on Thursday for murder with common intention, which carries the death penalty.



Pieces of tissue paper soaked in blood seen at the entrance of Orchard Towers on Tuesday (Jul 2). (Photo: 8world News/Cai Youxia)

CCTV footage obtained by 8world News showed a man walking slowly in front of an escalator before collapsing, prompting onlookers to rush forward to check on him.

Photos taken by the news outlet also showed a pool of blood on the floor near the building's entrance.



Police were seen cordoning off an area outside Orchard Towers.

Police officers standing guard at the entrance of Orchard Towers on Tuesday (Jul 2). (Photo: 8world News)

Burning incense sticks at the scene of the incident at Orchard Towers. (Photo: 8world News/Cai Youxia)

Police said investigations against three of the eight suspects are ongoing.

