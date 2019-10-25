Woman linked to Orchard Towers murder case gets fresh charges

SINGAPORE: A woman linked to a high-profile Orchard Towers murder was given fresh charges on Friday (Oct 25) of behaving in a disorderly manner and consorting with a person bearing an offensive weapon.

Natalie Siow Yu Zhen, 23, was charged with one count of consorting with co-accused Tan Sen Yang, who allegedly had an offensive weapon in his possession on the day of the incident at Orchard Towers.

She was also handed a charge of behaving in a disorderly manner that morning on Jul 2. According to the charge sheet, she repeatedly dashed towards a group of patrons at the main entrance of Naughty Girl Club trying to kick and push them.

She will return to court on Nov 29.



Siow, who is represented by lawyers Amarick Gill and Cheryl Ng, cried in court last week when her murder charge was reduced to voluntarily causing hurt.



She was among seven people who were initially charged with murder with common intention after a 31-year-old man died following the incident at Orchard Towers.

Of the seven, most have had their charges reduced except for three men. They are: Joel Tan Yun Sheng and Ang Da Yuan, both 26, and Tan Sen Yang, 27, who is accused of possessing a foldable Karambit knife at Naughty Girl Club on the morning of the incident on Jul 2.

One of those who had their charges reduced, 22-year-old Tan Hong Sheng, had jumped bail and was arrested and taken back to court last month and given a fresh charge of rioting.

The victim, Mr Satheesh Noel Gobidass, died from his injuries after being taken to a hospital.

The penalty for knowingly consorting with a person possessing a dangerous weapon is a jail term of up to three years and at least six strokes of the cane.

If found guilty of behaving in a disorderly manner in a public place, Siow could be jailed for up to six months, fined a maximum S$2,000 or both, if it is the first conviction.

The punishment for voluntarily causing hurt with common intention is up to two years' jail, a maximum S$5,000 fine, or both.