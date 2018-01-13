Oriental China, Si Xi Restaurant in Chinatown caught breaching liquor licensing conditions

SINGAPORE: The police will be taking action against two restaurants in Chinatown that were caught selling alcohol after the time they were licensed to do so.

In a news release on Saturday (Jan 13), the police said it conducted a series of licensing checks at bars, pubs and restaurants along Prinsep Street and Chinatown on Friday.

The two restaurants were the only ones out of the 44 outlets checked found to have breached liquor licensing conditions by supplying liquor and allowing its consumption beyond the permitted timing, according to the police. Action will be taken against these operators, they added.

The restaurants were caught selling alcohol and allowing customers to consume it after the permitted timing. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Channel NewsAsia understands Oriental Chinese and Si Xi Restaurant, both along New Bridge Road, were licensed to sell alcohol and have patrons consume alcohol on their premises until 11.59pm.

A notice in Mandarin, posted at Oriental Chinese, even notes the rule: "Dear valued customers, this restaurant stops selling and allowing consumption of liquor (including alcoholic beverages) at 11.59pm. Please forgive us for any inconvenience! Thank you for your cooperation and support."

Advertisement

Advertisement

A notice posted outside one of the restaurants notes that it must stop selling and allowing consumption of alcohol by 11.59pm. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Any shop found selling liquor or allowing liquor to be consumed within its premises after permitted hours may be fined up to S$10,000.

