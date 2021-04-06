Otters seen eating fish at condominium along Alexandra Canal, upsetting residents

SINGAPORE: A dozen otters entered The Crest condominium near Alexandra Road on Tuesday afternoon (Apr 6), upsetting residents as they ate almost all the fish kept in the estate.



The condominium is located next to Alexandra Canal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Resident Veron Tan told CNA she saw the otters at about 4pm, adding that they ate about "80 to 90 per cent" of the fish living in a pond. They also swam in the condominium's pool, she said.

"Twelve otters terrorised my condo today. They ate up pretty much most of the fish we had. Depressing. We feed the fish every weekend," said Ms Tan.



A family of otters ate fish and took a swim at The Crest condo along Alexandra Canal on Apr 6, 2021. (Photo: Veron Tan)

"Now that they are gone, we have to spend money to clean both (the) pond and pools."



Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms Tan added that some children were "frightened to tears" by the sight.



"My heart goes out to all the fish at The Crest," she said. "Some fish (were) left with an eye, some without."



An otter eats a fish at a pond in The Crest condo (left), where the fish's corpse is later discarded (right) on Apr 6, 2021. (Photos: Veron Tan)

Advertisement

"I just feel that the pond has always been a place where children will gather around to feed the fishes. So it's very sad to see them gone," said a resident who wanted to be known only as JT.



In a video posted on Facebook group Singapore Wildlife Sightings, 12 otters can be seen gliding through the condominium's swimming pool before entering an adjacent pond.



A family of otters ate fish and took a swim at The Crest condo along Alexandra Canal on Apr 6, 2021. (Photo: Veron Tan)

"Invasion of otters! They not only swam in our pool but also had a feast in the pond next to it. They ate up all the fish we reared in the pond," wrote Ms Yvonne Chan, who posted the video.



Officers from the National Parks Board (NParks) arrived at the scene at about 5pm, said Ms Tan. CNA has contacted NParks for comment.



This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in information, photos or videos about something newsworthy, submit your news tips on CNA Eyewitness.

