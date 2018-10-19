More support for arts freelancers, growing audiences part of new plan to nurture the arts

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: A national resource centre catering to arts freelancers and growing the number of venues offering arts programmes for Singaporeans - these were some of the initiatives featured in a new blueprint charting a fresh direction for the arts in Singapore.



The Our SG Arts Plan, launched on Friday (Oct 19), details the focus areas for Singapore’s literary, performing and visual arts sectors over the next five years.



The strategies were developed in close consultation with the arts community and other stakeholders through engagement sessions with the National Arts Council (NAC).

Public feedback was also sought over a three-week public consultation in September this year.

NAC CEO Rosa Daniel said the Our SG Arts Plan aims to support arts excellence in three ways: Building key capabilities, tapping digital technology and research.



"Through coherent efforts working with our cultural institutions and key partners, we seek to collectively enhance opportunities for our artists and arts groups."



She added that with more targeted strategies, the council hopes to have deeper engagement with existing audiences and to grow new ones as well.

“We want to see the arts making a greater impact, particularly on the lives of families, including young and elderly Singaporeans. We hope we can all work together to champion the arts in Singapore,” Mrs Daniel said.



For a start, the NAC is looking to conduct research and documentation, to better cater to audiences of various tastes and preferences.



“Research is vital to help us understand our audiences and the effect our works have on them. Research and documentation will help us establish quality benchmarks in the various art forms," Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu said at the launch of the arts plan.



With half of those in the arts sector working on a freelance basis, a dedicated resource centre will also be set up to support such arts professionals in 2019.

The centre will allow arts freelancers access to various resources for diverse needs. This could range from such as professional skills development programmes, legal services and networking opportunities.

Other future plans for Singapore's art scene include using it to bring people of different backgrounds together. The NAC said it will do so by bringing the arts closer to the community.

The number of venues offering arts activities under its arts and culture nodes initiative – a programme that allows people to participate in art in the neighbourhood – will be increased from the current 17 to 22 over the next five years.

Our SG Arts Plan follows the Renaissance City Plans two decades ago, and the Arts and Culture Strategic Review in 2012.