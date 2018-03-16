Our staff should be 'treated with respect', says McDonald's after man hurls abuse over ice cream

SINGAPORE: Fast food giant McDonald's has said that its employees "should be treated with respect", in response to a viral video showing a customer shouting at employees while buying ice cream.

On Thursday (Mar 15), two videos were uploaded onto Facebook by user Kyros Lim that showed a man scolding employees manning the dessert kiosk at McDonald's outlet in Hougang Mall.

The video shows the man seemingly upset for being asked to make payment before he finishes placing his order, and hurling vulgarities at the staff, one of whom appeared to be an elderly.

Another employee can be heard apologising to the man and explaining that it was all a misunderstanding. However, the man still appears to be angry and demands to see a "higher authority".

"I want to see what action you all do to her", the man is heard shouting, before uttering vulgarities and slamming cash on the counter.

He is later served ice cream by the staff, who apologise to him again. However, he does not seem appeased by the apology, saying: "I got money to buy many ice cream" before walking off without his desert.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Responding to queries from Channel NewsAsia, a McDonald's spokesperson said: "We are aware of this incident that took place in our restaurant (on Thursday). While our employees strive to do their best everyday to serve our customers with care, we also hope that any unintended misunderstandings can be resolved amicably.

"We believe that under any circumstance, our employees - just like any human being - should be treated with respect, and do not deserve to be shouted at in the manner as portrayed in the video," the spokesperson added.

The man's actions had drawn criticism from netizens.

One user, Cecilia Yee, said it was "unnecessary to behave this way", while another, Kelvin Cheong, said the man "will regret" his behaviour after he watches the video.

User Sng YK Benson praised the staff for the way they reacted to the man. "Thumbs up for the patience staff," he wrote.