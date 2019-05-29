Our Tampines Hub to screen Champions League showdown on Sunday

SINGAPORE: Our Tampines Hub (OTH) will screen the Champions League showdown between football clubs Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday morning (Jun 2).

The free live screening will be held at 3am at the hub's 5,000-seat Town Square.



In an email to CNA, a spokesperson from Our Tampines Hub said that fans can start entering the venue from 6.30pm onwards where pre-match programmes and activities will take place.

In the event that the Town Square reaches full capacity, fans can also watch the match from Festive Plaza, which can accommodate a few thousand more spectators, said the spokesperson.

If that facility also fills up, the hub's Central Plaza will be able to accommodate a few hundred more people.

"We will do our very best to ensure that everyone who chooses to visit OTH this weekend for the final does not have to go home disappointed," added the spokesperson.

The hub's 24-hour F&B outlets and supermarket will operate as usual, along with several other food operators at Central Plaza.



The hub will screen three movies back-to-back at Town Square before the match. Activities like face painting and foosball will be available for all visitors as well.

Spurs take on Liverpool in the final of Europe's elite club competition at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday.

