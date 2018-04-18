Outgoing CEO Desmond Kuek put SMRT 'in a stronger position': Chairman

SINGAPORE: SMRT chairman Seah Moon Ming said the achievements of outgoing CEO Desmond Kuek have "placed SMRT in a stronger position to deliver better journeys for commuters" in a message to employees on Wednesday (Apr 18).



He also added that under Mr Kuek's leadership, bus operations turned profitable following four years of losses, while Mr Kuek pioneered new developments in urban mobility to provide better connectivity as a service to commuters.



Mr Kuek will be stepping down on Aug 1. He will be replaced by senior civil servant and former chief of defence force Neo Kian Hong.

Mr Seah's message is reproduced in full below:

Our Group CEO, Desmond Kuek, will relinquish his position on 1 August. On behalf of the Board, I extend my deep appreciation for Desmond’s significant contributions to the company over the last six years.

Transformative Initiatives

Desmond has led a major transformation of the company. Under his leadership, our Bus operations turned profitable after four years of losses. New business entities were started up, such as Strides Transportation to provide private hire vehicle services locally and overseas. He also set up Singapore Rail Engineering to grow our local rail mid-life upgrade capability. Desmond pioneered new developments in urban mobility to provide better connectivity as a service to commuters.

In particular, I would like to mention Desmond’s achievements that have placed SMRT in a stronger position to deliver better journeys for commuters. Under Desmond’s leadership, SMRT’s rail engineering headcount rose from 175 engineers in 2012 to more than 500 engineers today. The strengthening of SMRT’s workforce underscores his commitment to deepening the rail engineering capability in SMRT, and improving its operations and maintenance to increase rail reliability. As our workforce expanded, he instituted progressive career pathways to nurture our staff to their fullest potential and enable lifelong employability through skills upgrading. He also forged partnership with NTWU and Union Leaders.

Innovative Efforts

In addition, he spearheaded efforts to adopt relevant technology to improve operational performance and predictive maintenance. SMRT now has some 30 sensors that allow engineering staff to keep track of MRT trains and trackside equipment such as signaling systems, power supply and railway tracks in real-time. Such devices enable more timely response and recovery of faults to minimise inconvenience to commuters.

During Desmond’s tenure, SMRT Trains successfully completed major parts of the ongoing multi-year, multi-project effort to rejuvenate the North-South and East-West Lines, working closely with the Land Transport Authority and Ministry of Transport. Under his watch, we replaced 188,000 wooden sleepers with concrete sleepers & 200km of power (third) rail, and renewed signalling system for the NSEWL with a more advanced Communication-Based Train Control system.

SMRT was transformed on the corporate front too when, two years ago, Desmond successfully managed the privatisation of SMRT. Following the privatisation, the company is better placed to focus on organisation-wide and system-level transformation.

Leadership Renewal

Desmond has decided to leave SMRT at this current juncture, when our lines have improved steadily from an MKBF of about 60,000km in 2012 on the NSEWL and CCL, to an average across our network of more than 500,000 km today.

With the depth of management and engineering talent in place, he feels that it is timely for leadership renewal, as SMRT is firmly on track to carry on with the transformation effort.

I have known Desmond for many years, long before I joined SMRT. He is an inspiring leader and an exceptional communicator. I have personally seen him in action connecting with people from all walks on the ground, encouraging and engaging them. Through all the challenges the company has faced, his calm, focused and steady leadership has been instrumental in keeping our staff morale high, our people united and motivated as a team to do better.

In deciding to step down at this point, Desmond shared with me that he cares deeply for all of you who worked closely with him these past six years to build strong foundation and achieve many milestones together. He said it is not easy to find the perfect time to step down. After all, our work never ends. But Desmond felt that we have capable, committed people in the company, and this is the right moment as things are on track and looking good for the future.

Neo Kian Hong will succeed Desmond following a global search. Kian Hong will lead you as Group CEO from 1 August 2018. He is currently the Permanent Secretary of Defence Development. Prior to this, he was Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education from July 2013 to June 2017. He formulated and implemented education policies and oversaw the management and development of schools across Singapore, in close collaboration with principals, teachers and parents. I have known Kian Hong to be a mission-oriented leader. He has proven strong track record in operations and people management. As Permanent Secretary in MINDEF, he drives innovation, technology and research. I have full confidence that he will be able to lead SMRT to serve our commuters well.

A word of thanks

The Board and I would like to once again thank Desmond for his excellent leadership and service, and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

