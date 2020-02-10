Road traffic situation improves but spike in accidents involving elderly pedestrians

SINGAPORE: The general road traffic situation improved in 2019, with fewer accidents, injuries and fatalities, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on Monday (Feb 10).

Statistics from the Annual Road Traffic Situation 2019 report from police also showed that the number of fatal accidents and fatalities fell to a record low.

However, police said an increase in the number of accidents involving elderly pedestrians and motorcyclists continued to be of concern.



The number of accidents and violations from speeding and red-light running also went up.

RECORD LOW FOR FATAL TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS, FATALITIES

Overall, the number of fatal accidents decreased by 3.3 per cent to 116 cases in 2019, from 120 cases in 2018. The number of fatalities decreased by 5.6 per cent to 117 in 2019, from 124 in 2018, the statistics showed.



The road traffic fatality rate per 100,000 population decreased to 2.05 per cent in 2019, from 2.2 per cent in 2018.



The number of fatal accidents and fatalities in the past five years. (Photo: SPF)

The number of accidents resulting in injuries decreased by 0.3 per cent to 7,666 cases in 2019 from 7,690 cases in 2018. This was also the trend for the number of injured people, which saw a decrease of 2.4 per cent to 9,773 persons in 2019 from 10,018 persons in 2018.



For accidents involving drink driving, there was a decrease by 14 per cent to 153 cases in 2019, from 178 cases in 2018. The number of people arrested for drink driving also decreased by 3.4 per cent to 1,969 persons in 2019, from 2,038 persons in 2018.

The number of accidents resulting in injuries and injured persons in the past five years. (Photo: SPF)

While the drink-driving situation has improved, the Traffic Police said it will continue its enforcement efforts and "take action against irresponsible motorists who drink and drive", and put other road users and themselves at risk.



MORE ACCIDENTS INVOLVING ELDERLY PEDESTRIANS



Despite improvements in those areas, trends involving elderly pedestrians and motorcyclists were cause for concern.

Traffic accidents involving elderly pedestrians increased by 33.6 per cent to 322 cases in 2019, from 241 cases in 2018, according to the latest statistics.



The number of elderly pedestrian fatalities increased by 12.5 per cent to 27 people in 2019, from 24 in 2018. More than half of the fatal accidents were due to jaywalking.



Police said they will be working with Lion Befrienders Service Association and NTUC Health Cooperative Limited to engage volunteers to reach out to senior citizens and educate them on the dangers of jaywalking and how to stay safe on the roads.



For motorcyclists, the number of accidents resulting in injuries increased by 1.9 per cent to 4,444 cases in 2019 from 4,361 cases in 2018.

There was also an increase of 3.0 per cent in the number of motorcyclists and pillion riders who sustained injuries to 4,985 in 2019 from 4,839 in 2018.



INCREASE IN ACCIDENTS INVOLVING SPEEDING, BEATING RED-LIGHT

The number of speeding-related accidents also increased slightly by 1.3 per cent to 728 cases in 2019, from 719 cases in 2018. The number of speeding violations increased by 16.4 per cent to 183,059 cases in 2019, from 157,312 cases in 2018, statistics showed.



The number of red-light running accidents increased by 14.2 per cent to 153 cases in 2019, from 134 cases in 2018. The number of red-light running violations increased by 7.1 per cent to 59,368 cases in 2019, from 55,433 cases in 2018.



Police urged motorists to obey traffic rules and adhere to road and vehicular speed limits at all times.



To deter red light running, 12 more red light cameras will be installed by March 2020, in addition to the 240 cameras that have been installed, police said.

