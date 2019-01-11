Mediacorp and OSU launch news and entertainment website for overseas Singaporeans

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans living overseas can now get their entertainment and news from Singapore in one place, thanks to a new web page on the Overseas Singaporean Portal.

The page, launched on Friday (Jan 11), is a "one-stop touchpoint" for the latest news from home for Singaporeans living abroad.

In a joint press release, Mediacorp and the Overseas Singaporean Unit (OSU) said the page will "include snippets of curated content across various genres, including but not limited to live shows, blockbuster dramas, food-related shows and current affairs documentaries produced by Mediacorp".

"During our engagement with Singaporeans living abroad, many of them are interested in staying updated about news and entertainment in Singapore,” said Mr Wong Kan Foo, director of OSU. "With the introduction of this new web page, we hope to give overseas Singaporeans the convenience of accessing a variety of local channels on a single platform, whether it is current affairs or entertainment.

"This partnership with Mediacorp will bring Singaporeans living abroad a slice of home and familiarity."

Mr Anil Nihalani, Mediacorp's head of Digital Products & Technology said, "As Singapore's largest content creator and transmedia platform, our raison d'etre is to bring people together through our multiple platforms and uniquely local content.

"Our brands such as Toggle, CNA.com and MeRadio offer a wide range of content specially produced and curated for Singaporeans and we are delighted to partner the Overseas Singaporean Unit in this meaningful project to let Singaporeans living abroad feel closer to home."

The website can be found at www.overseassingaporean.sg/en/resources/osu-mediacorp.

The Overseas Singaporean Unit, under the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, was established in 2006 to "engage overseas Singaporeans and keep them emotionally connected to Singapore".

At present, there are more than 200,000 Singaporeans living, working and studying overseas. Most of them are living in Australia, China, the United Kingdom and the United States.