More than 11,000 oxygen concentrators to be sent to Indonesia from firms in Singapore amid surge in COVID-19 cases

The donation of oxygen concentrators to Indonesia was "made possible by the generosity" of Indonesian businesses in Singapore, as well as Singapore firms.

SINGAPORE: More than 11,000 oxygen concentrators will be sent to Indonesia to "mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on communities", said Singapore state investment firm Temasek Foundation on Tuesday (Jul 13).

The oxygen concentrators will provide additional support to hospitals in Indonesia to treat patients with respiratory conditions, said Temasek in a media release.



The concentrators, which are medical-grade and non-invasive breathing aids, will be deployed by Indonesia's Ministry of Health.

They will be delivered in batches, said Temasek, with the first delivery of 1,500 units arriving in Jakarta on Tuesday and Wednesday. More concentrators will be delivered over the next few weeks.

The companies who have pledged their contribution towards this donation as of Tuesday include Bakti Barito Foundation, Cikarang Listrindo, Dharma Satya Nusantara, East Ventures, Indies Capital Partners, Kino Indonesia, Sinar Mas, Tanoto Foundation, TBS Energi Utama, Triputra Group, UID Foundation, Wahana Artha, CapitaLand Hope Foundation, DBS Bank, Singtel, and Temasek Foundation.



"This donation is made possible by the generosity of the Indonesian business community here in Singapore, as well as Singapore businesses, which have been quick to render help in our collective fight against COVID-19," said Temasek.



"Temasek Foundation and the donors extend their gratitude to the Indonesian authorities for their crucial role in supporting and ensuring the smooth air delivery of the medical equipment."

The Indonesian Embassy in Singapore has also been actively helping to facilitate the donations that will support hospitals in Indonesia to expand their oxygen care and treatment where needed.

It added that it has been working closely with the embassy since the start of the pandemic "to make provisions to and from Indonesia and Singapore possible". This included supplies such as masks, medical equipment and bedding sets.

"Temasek Foundation stands in solidarity with the people of Indonesia amid t he evolving COVID-19 situation," it said.



On Monday, Indonesia reported a record daily high in COVID-19 infections, with 40,427 cases. It also reported 891 more COVID-19 deaths. The country has reported more than 2.5 million cases overall and 67,355 deaths since the start of the pandemic.



Jennie Chua, chairman of Temasek Foundation International, said that with the emergence of new and more infectious variants, there is "an added imperative" for the communities in Indonesia and Singapore to support the pandemic response.



"We are grateful to the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Singapore and Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for facilitating this multi-partner collaboration," she added.



