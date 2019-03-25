Oxygen masks activated on Scoot flight during landing in Taipei

SINGAPORE: A Scoot flight from Singapore had its oxygen masks activated as it landed at Taipei's Taoyuan International Airport on Sunday (Mar 24).

There were no injuries to any of the 178 passengers on board the flight, but the airline said that a passenger reported that her baby had vomited during the descent.

“Scoot confirms that oxygen masks were activated during the descent of flight TR996 operating from Singapore to Taipei," Scoot said in response to queries from Channel NewsAsia.

"The aircraft safely arrived at Taoyuan International Airport at around 1.15pm local time, and all passengers of TR996 have disembarked the plane."

The airline added: “A female passenger, who was travelling with her infant, reported that her infant vomited during the descent. Medical attention has been rendered to the passenger and her infant, and Scoot will follow up on the infant’s condition."

The Airbus A320-232 aircraft - according to flightradar24 - was grounded for investigations, affecting passengers who were booked on the return flight to Singapore.

Flight TR997, which was originally scheduled to depart at 2pm local time, was retimed to 12.45am on Monday, Scoot said.

A replacement aircraft would be deployed, subject to regulatory approvals, the airline added.

“Scoot apologises for the inconvenience caused to our customers," the airline said, adding that meal vouchers were provided to the affected passengers.

The return flight, TR997, landed in Singapore at 5.39am on Monday.

