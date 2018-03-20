Manual balloting for Primary 1 registration to be replaced by computerised process at MOE

SINGAPORE: The manual balloting currently conducted in schools during the Primary 1 registration exercise will be replaced by computerised balloting conducted centrally at the Ministry of Education's (MOE) headquarters.

The change will take effect from this year's P1 registration exercise, the ministry announced in a news release on Tuesday (Mar 20).

P1 places are allocated by ballot when the number of applications exceeds the vacancies at a school during a particular registration phase and the home-school distance category. Currently, the balloting process is done manually at individual schools.

Like manual balloting, computerised balloting ensures an equal chance of admission for applicants, MOE said.

"This helps to streamline the P1 registration processes and makes (it) more convenient for parents, since they no longer need to make arrangements to physically attend the balloting in schools," it added.



Computerised balloting is currently used for the Secondary 1 posting and Joint Admissions Exercise.



Parents will be notified of the ballot outcome via SMS on the day the registration result is announced. A letter will also be sent to them at the end of each phase of the registration exercise.

The registration of children for admission to P1 classes in 2019 will start on Jun 28 and end on Oct 31.



Timeline of the 2018 P1 registration exercise. (Infographic: MOE)

FOREIGN STUDENTS TO UNDERGO TWO-STEP PROCESS

Starting this year, foreign students applying for a P1 place will be required to undergo a two-step process. This is because of the increasing number of applications and the increased time needed to process these applications, MOE said.

These students will first have to submit an "indication of interest" form at the MOE P1 website between Jun 5 and 11.

Those who have been deemed eligible for a place will be notified in October. They must then register in-person at designated schools during Phase 3 of the registration exercise.

