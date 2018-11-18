Active ageing programme to be rolled out at more Residents' Committee centres

SINGAPORE: A programme to encourage active ageing among seniors will be rolled out to 400 Residents' Committee (RC) centres - two-thirds of the total number - by 2020, the People's Association (PA) announced on Sunday (Nov 18).

Wellness Time@RC, an initiative under the PA's Wellness Programme, brings active ageing programmes to seniors at the RC centres to make it more convenient for them.



It was conducted mainly at Community Centres (CCs) before this move.



The programme focuses on five main areas- health education, health checks, nutrition and diet, fitness and exercise, and social wellness.



Since April, about 200 RCs have already started the programme, although some may not have had all five components. Over 60,000 seniors are estimated to have benefitted from the initiative.

Speaking at the 10th anniversary of PA's Wellness programme, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said PA is in a strong position to deepen and strengthen community outreach and sustain regular and active participation by seniors.



"We are making better use of our community facilities and network to promote health education, senior learning and volunteerism, and to deliver health services," said Mr Heng, adding that this will help neighbourhoods become places where seniors can age well.



Mr Lim Boon Heng, special advisor to the chairman of PA's board management, said every RC and CC should be an active ageing hub as they are located right where people live.



"If each RC can reach out to 1,000 seniors each, and each Senior Citizens Executive Committee (SCEC) do likewise, then we have a better chance of achieving half a million truly active seniors," said Mr Lim.

Mr Heng stressed that in order to enable seniors to age actively, everyone has a part to play.



"As we continue to strengthen our healthcare system, national infrastructure and social support system, and develop community partnerships,we need to encourage our seniors to take charge of their own well-being and keep physically, mentally and socially active, and strengthen family support," he said.

