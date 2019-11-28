Pacific Mansion tenant jailed for trying to bribe condo security guards

SINGAPORE: A 35-year-old woman living at Pacific Mansion condominium tried to bribe two security guards at the River Valley development into keeping quiet about her Airbnb guests.

Li Yilin was sentenced on Thursday (Nov 28) to one week's jail for corruption.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Li, a tenant at the condominium, had sublet her rental apartment to a group of tourists for five days and four nights via Airbnb, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said.

When the tourists arrived at the condominium, they approached the guardhouse and asked security officer Mohamed Sapah for the keys to the apartment.

Mr Sapah called Li and informed her that it was illegal for her to sublet the unit for short-term occupancy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When Li arrived at the condominium, she brought the tourists to the unit.

She then went back to the guardhouse, where she slipped two S$50 notes under a black file to Sapah and his fellow security officer Mohammad Sa’at Abu Bakar, so that they would not report her to the management of Pacific Mansion.

Both men rejected the bribes and reported the incident to CPIB.

Li was charged on Jul 19 with two offences of corruptly giving gratification amounting to S$100 to the two security officers employed by Rightmen Security Services.

She was convicted of one of the charges on Thursday, with the other charge taken into consideration for sentencing.

"The CPIB would like to commend Mohamed Sapah and Mohammad Sa’at Abu Bakar for their integrity in rejecting the bribe offer," the bureau said in its press release.

Individuals found guilty of corruption can be fined up to S$100,000 or sentenced to a maximum jail term of five years, or both.