Paedophile previously jailed for abusing daughter gets jail and caning for sexually abusing girlfriend's children

SINGAPORE: A paedophile who was previously jailed for sexually abusing his four-year-old daughter reoffended within two years of release, forcing his girlfriend's eight-year-old daughter and nine-year-old son to simulate sexual intercourse with each other.

After gaining the trust of their mother, the man took the children to hotels for regular "sleepovers" where he forced them to carry out sex acts with each other so he could film child pornography.

For his list of crimes, the 47-year-old man was sentenced on Friday to 24 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane. He cannot be named due to gag orders imposed by the court to protect the victims' identities.

The court heard that the man met the victims' mother at work, where she was a cleaner and he was her supervisor. He began having an affair with her, and she later introduced her children to him.

Shortly after this, he sought her permission for them to sleep over with him at Seng Wah Hotel in Geylang, pretending that he wanted to spend time with them.

As she trusted him, the woman allowed her kids to accompany the offender, and he began taking them out regularly for meals, to the arcade and to spend nights with him.

SEXUALLY ABUSED THE CHILDREN BETWEEN 2012 AND 2014

He began taking the eight-year-old girl and nine-year-old boy to the hotel in Geylang in 2012.

He forced them to watch pornography and instructed them to re-enact the sexual scenes, before filming them.

The man sexually assaulted them on multiple occasions over a period of about three years from 2012 to 2014, with hotel records showing that he checked in 24 times in that time.

On one of the first occasions in May 2012, the man showed the children porn before making them strip and re-enact the scenes shown on his phone. The children complied with his instructions as they were "helpless and afraid of him", said the prosecution.

As the children engaged in sexual activity at his behest, the man filmed the scenes on his phone to view later. He would also make them repeat the sex acts until he was "satisfied with the recordings", said Deputy Public Prosecutors Eunice Lau and Mark Yeo.

He also threatened to inflict physical punishment on them and asked them to keep quiet about the incidents.

The children did not dare to tell anyone about the abuse they suffered, and it stopped only when the girl told her mother that she no longer wished to meet the man.

She said that the man had beat her and her brother, but did not disclose the sexual abuse "out of shame and fear" that her parents would not believe her, the court heard.

RECONNECTED WITH THE DAUGHTER IN 2018

Four years later in 2018, the man bumped into the children and gave them his phone number. The daughter, who was 14 then, contacted him later to ask for cigarettes.

He told her to meet him alone in his flat, where he made sexual advances on her. She "ultimately agreed to participate in sexual acts with the accused in exchange for cigarettes and money", court documents said.

She continued to meet the man for consensual sexual activity in exchange for cigarettes and money, and allowed him to film her. The man also asked her for audio clips of her having sex with other people in exchange for money and cigarettes.

The offences came to light only in 2019, when the girl's brother was arrested for theft and engaging in consensual sexual intercourse with a minor.

While undergoing a mandatory psychological assessment at the Institute of Mental Health after being charged, the teenager said he had been sexually abused as a boy.

The police began looking into the case and arrested the offender in January 2019.

Both the victims underwent psychological assessments after the crimes against them came to light.

PSYCHOLOGICAL AFTERMATH OF THE CHILDREN'S ABUSE

The girl described feeling "disgusted and bad" that the offender had done such things to her and feeling "sad and angry" that her parents might blame her for what happened.

Her brother reported feeling as if he had been "tortured" by the man due to the sexual abuse, and said he had been "scared" of him for many years, and "sad" that he was forced to commit such acts against his sister.

The offender was examined at the Institute of Mental Health after his arrest. He had been jailed from 2010 to 2011 for molesting his four-year-old daughter.

He was diagnosed as a paedophile with a high risk of sexual offending, based on his accounts of sexual interaction with the victims and his repeated sexual acts with children that escalated over time.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual assault of a minor and one charge of abetment by instigation of sexual assault of a minor, with another 13 charges taken into consideration.

The prosecution asked for at least 26 years' jail and the maximum 24 strokes of the cane, citing the need to protect vulnerable children from falling prey to the man.

They highlighted the "perverse manner" of the offences, such as making the two young siblings simulate sexual intercourse with each other "for his perverse pleasure".

The offender also made the girl perform sex acts on her older brother, and left the brother with "the guilt and shame" of participating in this, said the prosecutors.

"Such conduct is inevitably bound to generate significant disquiet in society," they added.

VICTIMS WERE EXTREMELY VULNERABLE: PROSECUTION

The two victims were "extremely vulnerable" as they were only eight and nine years old and have low IQ, which made them more susceptible to being taken advantage of, the court heard.

The man had also reoffended less than two years after being released from jail for sexually abusing his own daughter, and poses "a real and serious danger in light of his repeated sexual acts with children".

"The essence of the retributive principle is that an offender must pay for what he has done," said the prosecutors.

"The two victims have suffered the trauma and degradation of his actions and will continue to be haunted by them – (the brother) reported feeling 'tortured' by the accused due to the sexual abuse inflicted on him, while (the girl) still experiences flashbacks of the incidents to this day."

For each charge of sexual assault by penetration of a minor, the man could have been jailed between eight and 20 years and given at least 12 strokes of the cane.