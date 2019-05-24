Singapore leaders offer condolences to Malaysian King over his father's death

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have extended their condolences to Malaysia's King after the death of his father, former Pahang ruler Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement on Friday (May 24).

Sultan Ahmad Shah, the father of Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, died in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday morning.

He had ascended the throne of Pahang on May 7, 1974, and served as the seventh king of Malaysia from 1979 to 1984.

In her letter dated May 23, Mdm Halimah, together with her husband, extended their "sincerest condolences" on behalf of the people of Singapore to the king and the Pahang royal family.

Sultan Ahmad Shah led an "extraordinary life", said the president.

"Pahang has grown and flourished under His Royal Highness’ reign, which lasted over four decades," she said. "His Royal Highness will be remembered for his selfless dedication and the exceptional care that he showed to his people."

When serving as the seventh king of Malaysia, he inspired Malaysians with his "generous spirit and warmth" and "ably guided the implementation of policies" which helped improve their lives, said Mdm Halimah.

"His Royal Highness also contributed towards the strengthening of Singapore-Malaysia relations, and helped to bring our two countries closer together."

Mr Lee said the former ruler's death was a "great loss for Pahang and indeed for Malaysia".

"His Royal Highness was also a strong supporter of Singapore-Malaysia ties, and helped to enhance bilateral cooperation and mutual understanding," said Mr Lee in his letter.

"He knew Mr Lee Kuan Yew well, and my father made it a point to seek an audience with His Royal Highness during his last visit to Malaysia in 2009," he said.

"I was honoured to have the opportunity to meet him on several occasions, the first time being at Tuanku’s wedding in 1986."

The former ruler will be "fondly remembered" for his statesmanship and tireless efforts to improve his people’s well-being, added the Prime Minister.

