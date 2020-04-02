Palm View Primary School student tests positive for COVID-19, home-based learning extended

SINGAPORE: Palm View Primary School in Sengkang has extended home-based learning by an extra day to Thursday (Apr 2), after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

The Primary 2 student was last in school on Monday and was well, said principal Ming Kum in a memo to parents on Wednesday.

The student contracted the virus from a family member and did not travel during the March school holidays, she wrote.

Staff and students who had been in close contact with the student have been placed on a 14-day leave of absence from Wednesday, the memo read.

The Ministry of Education announced last week that all schools would conduct one day of home-based learning a week from April, as part of enhanced measures to stem the spread of COVID-19 following an increase in the number of imported and local cases.

Wednesday marked the first day of home-based learning for primary schools.

Following its first confirmed COVID-19 case, Palm View Primary School will extend home-based learning for all students to Thursday as a “precautionary measure”, it said.

“During this time, the school will conduct a thorough cleaning and disinfection of the school premises,” wrote Mrs Kum, urging all staff and students to continue with good hygiene practices and to see a doctor immediately if they feel unwell.

“These measures are in place to ensure that our school remains a safe environment for teaching and learning.”

Classes will resume at Palm View Primary School on Friday.

“In the meantime, we understand your child may be affected as some of their teachers and peers are placed on LOA,” wrote Mrs Kum.

“We seek your support to talk to your child and discuss ways to look out for and encourage their peers who are affected.”

