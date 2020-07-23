Pandan-smelling water traced to Malaysia; affected water has been isolated: PUB

SINGAPORE: Tap water reported to smell like pandan came from Malaysia, said national water agency PUB on Thursday (Jul 23), adding that the affected water has since been isolated.

In a Facebook post, PUB said the "pandan smell", which is detected after the water has been boiled, is due to trace amounts of the organic compound tetrahydrofuran (THF).

"Based on our investigations, the issue has been traced to water imported from Malaysia. PUB has since isolated the affected water," said the agency.

PUB water quality specialists conducting tests on samples of water. (Photo: Facebook/PUB)

PUB said it also took "extra precaution" to flush out the affected network pipes and water tanks, and replenished them with water produced by local waterworks.

Local production of water was also "ramped up" on Wednesday, said PUB.

PUB officers have conducted on-site tests and collected water samples from customers' tap points, as well as water mains for further analysis. While new samples will still be taken on Thursday for tests, so far results have shown that "every water quality parameter is within normal range", said PUB.

This indicates that there is no compromise to water safety, it added.

(Graphic: Facebook/PUB)

"The amount of THF detected in the water supply is less than 10 parts per billion (10ppb) or equivalent to two tablespoons in an Olympic-sized pool," said PUB, adding that trace amounts of the highly soluble compound has no adverse impact on health.



"The water supply remains fully potable and safe for consumption straight from the tap," said PUB.



It also said that customers should not detect any smell from tap water freshly supplied from local waterworks and any smell still detected could be due to remnants of the affected water in the pipes.

"This can be resolved by running your taps for about five minutes to flush out the water," said the agency.



PUB said it will continue to monitor water quality closely and that it expects the issue to be resolved on Thursday.

