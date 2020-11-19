Four more members co-opted into PAP’s top decision making body

SINGAPORE: Four more members were co-opted into the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) top decision making body on Thursday (Nov 19).



The four co-opted on Thursday to the PAP's 36th Central Executive Committee (CEC) are Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong, Member of Parliament for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC Alex Yam, NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng and former Aljunied GRC candidate Victor Lye.



Labour chief and former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Mr Ng was part of the PAP team that contested in Sengkang GRC in the recent General Election. Sengkang GRC was won by the Workers’ Party (WP).



Mr Lye was part of the PAP team that was fielded in Aljunied GRC, which was also won by the WP.

The 36th PAP CEC also elected its office holders and named Health Minister Gan Kim Yong as chairman and Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli as vice chairman.



The full list of CEC members is as follows:

The complete PAP Central Executive Committee list. (Image: People's Action Party)

The CEC also appointed Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing as HQ Exco chairman.



The full list of appointments is as follows:

Other appointments made by the PAP Central Executive Committee. (Image: People's Action Party)

On Nov 8, Education Minister Lawrence Wong and National Development Minister Desmond Lee were elected to the PAP CEC for the first time. Mr Wong and Mr Lee were previously co-opted into the 35th CEC in 2018.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, Potong Pasir SMC MP Sitoh Yih Pin and Deputy Speaker of Parliament Christopher de Souza are not part of the 36th CEC, having previously been co-opted into the 35th CEC in November 2018.

