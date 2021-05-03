PAP advise MPs to suspend physical meet-the-people sessions amid rise in unlinked COVID-19 community cases

SINGAPORE: In light of the recent rise in the number of unlinked COVID-19 cases in the community, the People's Action Party (PAP) has advised its branches to hold meet-the-people sessions (MPS) virtually or by phone.

"This is to minimise exposure of residents and volunteers," the party said in a news release on Sunday (May 2).

The PAP added: "The health and safety of our residents and volunteers is paramount. These measures, though inconvenient, are a reassurance of that."



Several Members of Parliament (MPs) took to Facebook to let residents know they will be adjusting the format of their MPS.

MP Indranee Rajah said her team in Tanjong Pagar will be temporarily suspending in-person sessions and encourage residents to send MPS appeals via email, drop them off at selected venues or contact volunteers to schedule a Zoom appointment.

In statements on Facebook, MP Jessica Tan of East Coast and MP Wan Rizal of Jalan Besar also issued similar advisory and provided alternatives.

Marine Parade MP Seah Kian Peng, however, said he will suspend door-to-door visits for residents of Braddell Heights but will continue to have his MPS on Monday under stricter safe management measures.

Toa Payoh East branch will suspend in-person MPS for two weeks, on May 4 and 11, Bishan-Toa Payoh MP Saktiandi Supaat said.

MP Baey Yam Keng urged residents of Tampines North to email or call instead.



Singapore reported 14 community cases among the 39 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, with 11 linked to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster.

The TTSH cluster is the country's first in a hospital and currently the country’s largest of nine active clusters.

Singapore has seen a rise in the number of new cases in the community over the past week, from 10 in the week before to 51 in the past week, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Sunday.

Unlinked cases in the community have also increased from three in the week before to 11 in the past week, it added.

