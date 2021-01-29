PAP MPs file first parliamentary motion on climate change and its impact on Singapore

SINGAPORE: Members of the Government Parliamentary Committee (GPC) for Sustainability and the Environment have filed a parliamentary motion to speak on climate change and its impact on Singapore.



This is the first motion on the issue, said the People's Action Party (PAP) in a news release on Friday (Jan 29).



Advertisement

Advertisement

It was filed by PAP MPs Louis Ng (Nee Soon), Poh Li San (Sembawang), Cheryl Chan (East Coast), Gan Thiam Poh (Ang Mo Kio), Hany Soh (Marsiling-Yew Tee) and Don Wee (Chua Chu Kang), and is for the Parliament sitting on Monday.



The motion reads: “That this House calls on the Government, in partnership with the private sector and the people of Singapore, to deepen and accelerate efforts to mitigate and adapt to climate change, and to embrace sustainability in the development of Singapore.”



Mr Ng, who chairs the GPC for Sustainability and the Environment, said climate change “is an existential threat that we cannot ignore”.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The GPC members have been working closely with the PAP’s youth wing, Young PAP, which had published a paper on the issue titled “Singapore – A Green Hub” last year.



“The recommendations in the motion include considerations and input gathered from a series of public consultations with environmental groups, industry, academia, and Singaporeans," Mr Ng said.



“We hope to get the whole House to support this motion.”



Advertisement

The committee’s deputy chairperson, Ms Poh, said she will focus on the importance of greener buildings.



“Globally, buildings account for one-third of the greenhouse gas emissions, 40 per cent of global energy consumption and resources and 25 per cent of global water consumption,” she said.



“Singapore is a highly urbanised city-state and 82 per cent of our land is built-up areas for residential and commercial builds and public infrastructures. I hope to push for greener buildings in Singapore as that will make a big impact to mitigate climate change."



Mr Wee, a committee member, said he would propose a way to reduce carbon emissions by "proposing that the Government increases carbon tax gradually based on timeline and quantum".

"With the proposed tax increase, we would then need to look at how to support small medium enterprises and lower-income families to ensure that they are not the ones ultimately paying for the increase,” he said.



The other members of the committee, Ms Chan, Mr Gan and Ms Soh, said they will focus on the importance of getting everyone involved.



"I hope that everyone can do his or her part in saving the earth and provide a better tomorrow for our children, grandchildren and future generations," said Mr Gan.

