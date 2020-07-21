PAP Women's Wing 'dismayed' by 'disproportionate' sentence for NUS student who strangled ex-girlfriend

SINGAPORE: The People's Action Party's (PAP) Women's Wing and female PAP Members of Parliament (MP) were "dismayed" by the "disproportionate" sentence given to a university student who strangled his ex-girlfriend, the party wing said in a statement on Tuesday (Jul 21).



23-year-old Yin Zi Qin strangled his ex-girlfriend and pressed his thumb into her eye, causing it to bleed, after she declined to revive their relationship last year.



Yin was given a community-based sentence last Friday. It comprises a short detention order for 12 days, a day reporting order for five months with counselling and an order to complete 80 hours of community service over a year.



The dentistry student at the National University of Singapore, was also suspended from his studies.

"The PAP Women’s Wing and PAP Women Members of Parliament strongly denounce violence against women," the party's Women's Wing said in its statement.

"Like many members of the public, we are dismayed that the sentence in this case appears disproportionate to the offence.

"We respect our institutions and judicial system. We also know that there are processes that allow legitimate concerns to be considered."

The PAP Women's Wing said that they had shared their concerns about the sentencing in this case with the Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam.

It added that Mr Shanmugam has "committed to look further into the matter".

"As we have done before, we will continue to champion women’s issues and their protection and advancement in Singapore, in Parliament and elsewhere as appropriate," said the PAP Women's Wing.



The statement was also posted on the Facebook pages of female PAP politicians including Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah, and MPs Tin Pei Ling, Sun Xueling, Carrie Tan and Hany Soh.



In her post, Ms Tan thanked those who wrote to her to express "concern and indignance" over the case.

"We have discussed amongst the female MPs and would like to share our sentiments with you," she wrote.