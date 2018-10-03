Singapore to replace paper arrival cards for foreign visitors with electronic version

SINGAPORE: Foreign visitors to Singapore will not have to fill up paper arrival cards soon, according to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

The disembarkation/embarkation cards, which foreigners entering Singapore are required to submit on arrival, will be replaced with an electronic version, said ICA in a news release on Wednesday (Oct 3).

With the electronic arrival card, travellers can submit their personal information and trip details through the ICA website or via a mobile application before arriving in Singapore.

Passports will only need to be produced for immigration clearance upon arrival. The electronic arrival card which they had filled up in advance will then be called up by ICA’s immigration system.



To ensure the smooth implementation of the new electronic arrival card, a trial will be conducted for three months starting on Thursday, said ICA.

The trial will be conducted at most of the air, land and sea checkpoints, namely Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints, Changi Airport and the four cruise/ferry terminals.

Foreign visitors who arrive at these checkpoints but have not yet completed the paper arrival cards may be approached by ICA officers to participate in the trial, and to provide feedback.



(Source: ICA)

