SINGAPORE: The Parking.sg app was down for several hours on Tuesday (Feb 27) for Android users.

In a Facebook post at about 9am, Parking.sg said the app was temporarily unavailable for Android users, due to a "network issue". Affected users were not able to pay for parking sessions.

It apologised for the inconvenience caused and said it would suspend parking enforcement until the app is working for Android users.

In an update about three hours later, Parking.sg said it is still investigating the issue and clarified that enforcement action at all coupon car parks will be suspended until the problem is fixed.



The app was restored at about 2.40pm, according to Parking.sg.



Reports that the app was not working surfaced on social media early in the morning on Tuesday, with disgruntled users airing their frustration on social media.

"Parking.sg has been down for at least two hours, from 6.45am to 9.05am now. Epic failure. Moronic," tweeted Kuiyu Chang at 9.06am. He posted screenshots of the app showing a message that said there was a "network error".

The app, which was made available for download last October, can be used to pay for parking at public car parks that used paper coupons.

The system has had several issues since it was launched, including a bug last December which caused some users' parking sessions to disappear after they closed the app. This meant some users created new parking sessions, and paid for overlapping sessions for the same period of time.

Other issues included reports that the map in the app was not loading.

