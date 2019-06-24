Higher fines for parking offences from July: HDB, URA

SINGAPORE: Motorists who do not abide by parking rules will face higher fines from July, said the Housing & Development Board (HDB) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

In a joint press release on Monday (Jun 24), HDB and URA said the move would ensure that “parking fines remain an effective deterrent”.



Advertisement

Advertisement

“The fine revision will only affect errant motorists, and will not impact those who abide by parking rules,” they added.



Fines for parking offences were last reviewed in 1991.



ILLEGAL PARKING OFFENCES



For parking their vehicles illegally, motorists will soon face higher fines of S$35, S$70 and S$100 respectively for motorcycles, cars and heavy vehicles.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Currently, the fines are S$25, S$50 and S$80.



“From 2016 to 2018, an average of about 260,800 notices were issued each year for illegal parking,” said HDB and URA.



Such cases included instances where motorists parked their cars in motorcycle or heavy vehicle parking lots, as well as non-season ticket holders who had parked their vehicles at season parking lots.



COUPON, DIGITAL PARKING OFFENCES



Fines for coupon and digital parking offences will also be raised, said HDB and URA.



Currently, drivers of cars and heavy vehicles who park without a valid parking coupon or do not activate a digital parking session would face a S$30 and S$40 fine respectively.



From July, the fines will be increased to S$40 and S$50 respectively.



There will be no change in the fine quantum for motorcyclists, who currently face a fine of S$8 for such offences.



Those who exceed their paid parking sessions will also face stiffer penalties.



The current fines for over-parking range from S$6 to $20 for cars, and S$12 to S$40 for heavy vehicles.

This will be increased to a range of S$8 to S$24 for cars, and S$16 to S$48 for heavy vehicles.



There will be similarly no change in the fine quantum for motorcyclists, who currently face a fine of S$4 for such offences.



HDB and URA said that from 2016 to 2018, an average of about 573,000 notices were issued each year to motorists who either did not pay the parking charges or had paid an insufficient amount at coupon parking car parks.



“For car parks where the Electronic Parking System (EPS) has not been implemented, motorists can either use parking coupons, the Parking.sg app or the OneService App to pay their parking charges," said the authorities in the press release.



PAYMENT EVASION OFFENCES AT EPS CAR PARKS



Those who evade payment of parking charges by tailgating other vehicles or bypassing car park gantries at EPS car parks will also face higher fines.



Currently, motorcycles, cars and heavy vehicles face a fine of S$25, S$50 and S$80 respectively for such offences.



“To further deter errant motorists, the fines will be increased to S$35, S$70 and S$100 for motorcycles, cars and heavy vehicles respectively.”



About 4,400 notices have been issued by HDB and URA annually to motorists for evasion of parking charges.

