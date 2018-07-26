Parking wardens in Singapore to get new uniforms

SINGAPORE: Parking wardens will get new uniforms to help them cope with the heat while carrying out their enforcement work, the authorities said on Thursday (Jul 26).



The new uniform of dri-fit polo shirts and cargo pants was designed with safety, durability and comfort in mind, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA), Housing and Development Board (HDB) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) in a joint news release.



"The new uniform will allow the officers to perform their duties with greater efficiency in Singapore’s hot and humid weather," the agencies said.



Parking wardens will don a new uniform of dri-fit polo shirts and cargo pants. (Photo: LTA)

NEW HOTLINE FOR PARKING-RELATED ISSUES

The agencies also announced that a new hotline will be set up for members of the public to report parking-related issues.

All parking-related issues can be reported at this common hotline – 1800-338-6622 – including offences such as illegal parking, non-display of coupons and non-activation of digital parking sessions.

Currently, these have to be reported separately to LTA, HDB and URA.

The three agencies will also appoint Certis CISCO as the service provider to carry out enforcement against parking offences on public roads, as well as in HDB and URA car parks not equipped with the Electronic Parking System (EPS). For car parks that are already equipped with EPS, the EPS service providers will continue to enforce against offenders.



The enforcement of parking offences is currently outsourced to different service providers.

This is the first time that LTA, HDB and URA have engaged a common service provider, which they hope to enable closer coordination among the agencies and help them better respond to public feedback.

The parking wardens can also be deployed more efficiently as they can carry out patrol and enforcement duties on public roads as well as HDB and URA car parks.

"This will contribute towards more effective enforcement to deter parking offences that cause inconvenience and disamenities to the public," the agencies said.

