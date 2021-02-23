Wrong COVID-19 vaccine dosage for SNEC employee, vaccination certificates set to be discussed in Parliament

The debate on the Budget statement delivered by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat last week is set to resume on Wednesday (Feb 24).

SINGAPORE: The administration of the wrong dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine to a Singapore National Eye Centre (SNEC) staff member and vaccination certificates are among the topics set to be discussed in Parliament on Wednesday (Feb 24).

According to the order paper, the debate will also resume on the Budget 2021 statement delivered by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat last week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Members of Parliament (MPs) have asked Minister for Health Gan Kim Yong about the staff member at the SNEC who was given the equivalent of five doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

MP Yip Hon Weng (PAP-Yio Chu Kang) asked why there was no dedicated staff member to handle "this critical operation" and no formal briefing with notes if a handover was necessary.

According to the SNEC, investigations showed that the incident was due to "human error" resulting from a lapse in communication among the vaccination team at the time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MP Gerald Giam (WP-Aljunied) asked how public healthcare institutions manage the workload of medical workers to ensure that "they are not overworked and made to excessively multitask", so as to avoid such human errors.

Another question for the Health Minister was from MP Lim Wee Kiak (PAP-Sembawang), who asked whether certificates are given to COVID-19 vaccination programme participants.

He also asked if vaccination records will be made available on the National Immunisation Registry and accessible via SingPass, as well as whether the data from the registry will be shared with the World Health Organization and other countries.

Advertisement

Dr Lim also asked how the Government determines whether vaccination records presented by visitors are authentic.

Mr Yip asked the Health Minister how the key differences between the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines influence the Government's decision in purchasing and allocating vaccines.

He also asked whether the Government will consider allowing residents a choice of vaccine, if it will impact their decision to be vaccinated.

DEATH OF STUDENT AND OTHER ISSUES

MP Vikram Nair (PAP-Sembawang) asked Minister for Education Lawrence Wong for an update on the investigation into the death of 15-year-old student Jethro Puah, who purportedly lost his footing while participating in a high-element course at SAFRA Yishun.

He asked whether there are "any lessons to be learnt" to reduce the risk of serious accidents when students take part in higher risk activities.

MP Ang Wei Neng (PAP-West Coast) asked Minister for Transport Ong Ye Kung if the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has plans for a major revamp of bus routes following the progressive opening of the Thomson-East Coast line.

Other questions MPs asked include the number of visitors to nature parks during the COVID-19 pandemic, and plans for students from institutes of higher learning to gain global exposure amid current travel restrictions.

MPs also asked about the allocation of places in primary schools and the number of isolated elderly people living within purchased Housing and Development Board flats who are on ComCare support.