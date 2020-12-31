COVID-19 vaccines, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital unnecessary treatment to be discussed in Parliament on Jan 4

SINGAPORE: The COVID-19 situation in Singapore, including questions about vaccines, will be discussed when Parliament sits next Monday (Jan 4).

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong and Education Minister Lawrence Wong, who both chair the multi-ministry task force on COVID-19, will deliver ministerial statements that include a third update about the Government's response to the pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Members of Parliament (MPs), including Dr Lim Wee Kiak, Mr Lim Biow Chuan, Ms Foo Mee Har and Ms Sylvia Lim, among others, have asked about vaccination. On Dec 30, healthcare workers at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases became the first people in Singapore to receive the vaccine.

According to the order paper, MPs have asked Mr Gan about the total number of vaccines Singapore has secured, details on the country’s vaccination programme, and how vaccines were assessed for safety and efficacy.

Questions have also been raised about the potential side effects of the vaccine and how concerns about the vaccine among members of the public will be assuaged.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A variety of other COVID-19-related topics are set to be discussed, including how Singapore plans to deal with the highly infectious variant of the coronavirus that was found in the UK and the Government's current strategy to progressively reopen Singapore.



A number of MPs have also asked the Health Minister about the incident at Khoo Tech Puat Hospital where breast cancer patients may have received unnecessary treatment.

Questions revolve around the number of patients affected, whether they suffered any significant or long-term side effects and what measures have been put in place to ensure that the errors do not occur again.



Advertisement

Among the other questions, MPs have asked about a recent study on children of divorced parents and how they fare. Other topics that are set to be discussed include online scams, QR code scams and fraud involving cashless payments.

The Electronic Transactions (Amendment) Bill has also been scheduled to be introduced.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram