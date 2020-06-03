Parliament to debate Fortitude Budget, discuss COVID-19 measures and employment issues

SINGAPORE: Parliament will debate the Fortitude Budget when it sits on Thursday (Jun 4).

The S$33 billion Budget, Singapore's fourth of the year, was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat last week to help Singaporeans and businesses cope amid the COVID-19 downturn.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Members of Parliament will also discuss the COVID-19 situation and employment issues - topics which dominated questions submitted by MPs.

MP Christopher de Souza asked about preventing a second wave of coronavirus infections, while MP Chong Kee Hiong and Lim Biow Chuan asked if authorities would consider allowing all food and beverage outlets to reopen as long as they meet safe distancing requirements.

On employment issues, MP Patrick Tay asked about measures to better protect assist and support workers who face contract termination and "disguised retrenchment" during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Advertisement

Advertisement

MP Seah Kian Peng asked whether the Government will consider a temporary reduction of CPF contributions by both employees and employers until after the economy has recovered from the COVID-19 crisis.



Other issues on the table include Singapore's fight against climate change and safeguards on personal data protection given the use of apps such as TraceTogether for the purpose of COVID-19 contact tracing.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram