COVID-19 variants, vaccination and SPH restructuring to be discussed in Parliament

SINGAPORE: COVID-19 vaccinations, variants of the coronavirus and border measures will be discussed when Parliament sits on Monday (May 10).

More than 10 Members of Parliament filed questions related to vaccines and the pandemic, including one from MP Liang Eng Hwa (PAP-Bukit Panjang) on the progress of Singapore's evaluation of the Sinovac vaccine.

MP Saktiandi Supaat (PAP-Bishan Toa Payoh) asked which are the three countries that accounted for the most number of imported cases in the past six months, and what other measures the Ministry of Health can take to ensure virus variants do not emerge in Singapore from imported cases.

MP Ng Ling Ling (PAP-Ang Mo Kio) submitted a question on ensuring the effectiveness of the vaccine, in light of recent cases where vaccinated people were infected, while MP Alex Yam (PAP-Marsiling-Yew Tee) asked if the Ministry of Health is concerned about how effective vaccines will be against new strains of the virus.



Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh asked what strategies have been put in place to address misinformation related to COVID-19 vaccinations.

MP Sylvia Lim (WP-Aljunied) asked how many claims have been made under the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme to date, and how many have been successful.



Other issues that are on the agenda include the safety of migrant workers transported in lorries and the flash floods in the Bukit Timah area on Apr 17.

Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran will also deliver a ministerial statement on the structuring of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), after it was announced on Thursday that the company will restructure its media business into not-for-profit entity.

Four Bills will be up for second reading, including the Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill, which proposes stiffer measures for illegal car racing and road rage, among other offences.