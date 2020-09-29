Sylvia Lim's motion to speak on enhancing equity in criminal justice system not selected, Louis Ng to speak in Parliament instead

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) chairman Sylvia Lim's motion to speak on enhancing equity in Singapore's criminal justice system at the next Parliament sitting in October was not selected in a random ballot held on Tuesday (Sep 29).

Instead, People's Action Party Member of Parliament (MP) Louis Ng will speak about protection against secondhand smoke in the home, said Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms Lim and Mr Ng's adjournment motions were among the five in total that were submitted.

In a Facebook post, Mr Tan explained how at every Parliament sitting, MPs will "table issues close to their heart and/or surface topics that are important and of public interest".

"When chosen, these will take place at the end of the day with up to 20 minutes allocated to the MP and 10 for the Minister to respond.

"Those that aren't chosen can be resubmitted for the next ballot for the next sitting," he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Ng's motion was selected on Tuesday in what Mr Tan described as a "rather low tech draw", which was witnessed by Mr Ng and Ms Lim.



In a statement, WP had said that Ms Lim's motion would make reference to "deeper issues" raised by the recent acquittal of former maid Parti Liyani.



"The intention is to discuss aspects of the criminal justice system and the challenges faced by persons of less means in navigating it. Specific suggestions to improve the system will be made," WP said.

Ms Parti was this month acquitted of all charges after her conviction in March 2019 of stealing from the family of former Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong. Mr Liew was her employer from 2007 until 2016 when she was fired.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers said that the acquittal of Ms Parti raises questions that "warrant further investigation”. A review of the case is being led by Deputy Attorney-General Hri Kumar Nair.

Ms Parti has filed a court action to seek disciplinary proceedings against the prosecutors in her case.

These were the adjournment motions filed for the October sitting:

