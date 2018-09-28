Parliament to discuss recent blackout, IT glitch resulting in mislabelling of medicine dosage

SINGAPORE: The cause of the recent power outage that affected several estates across Singapore will be on the agenda when Parliament sits on Monday (Oct 1).

Four Members of Parliament have tabled questions on the root cause of the widespread disruption on Sep 18, the measures that will be put in place, as well as whether there are any safeguards to ensure that such incidents do not affect critical services like hospitals, lifts, street lights and traffic lights.



Advertisement

About 146,500 customers were affected by the blackout, according to the Energy Market Authority.

MP Alex Yam submitted a question on ministerial salaries, asking the prime minister if he can list the components of his pay as well as that of ministers, and state the amounts - in months of salary - paid for each component for each year from 2013 to 2017.

Other matters to be raised include whether the Environment and Water Resources Ministry conducts audits on social enterprises that manage hawker centres, following news that extra fees were levied on some stall holders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Questions have also been tabled on the IT glitch that caused more than 100 clinics to prescribe mislabelled medicine to 800 patients.

The issue of secondhand smoke will be heard again, with MP Lee Bee Wah submitting a question about the number of cigarette smoke-related disputes between neighbours that have been reported to the Housing and Development Board.

MP Louis Ng, meanwhile, has asked if the Ministry of Health has data on the number of secondhand smoke-related diagnoses made annually in the past five years.

Several Bills are up for second reading, including the Parliamentary Elections (Amendment) Bill and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill.