Public submission for NMP nominations to open from Monday

SINGAPORE: Members of the public are invited to submit names of suitable candidates to be Singapore's next batch of Nominated Members of Parliament (NMPs) from Monday onwards.

Forms are available from the Parliament House or through the Parliament website, said the Office of the Clerk of Parliament in a statement on Sunday (Jun 3). Nominations close on Jul 6 at 4.30pm.



Nominated persons should have "rendered distinguished public service, or who have brought honour to the Republic, or who have distinguished themselves in the field of arts and letters, sports, culture, the sciences, business, industry, the professions, social or community service or the labour movement", it said.



Of the nine NMPs in Parliament, five are likely to step down when their term ends in September, the Straits Times reported last month.

An ST report said Ms Kuik Shiao-Yin, Mr Thomas Chua, Mr Kok Heng Leun and Mr Azmoon Ahmad have confirmed that they are leaving, while unionist K Thanaletchimi is unlikely to continue as the NMP representing the labour movement typically serves one two-and-a-half year term.

Meanwhile, blogger Wendy Cheng, also known as Xiaxue, on Apr 1 declared her interest in being an NMP.

Under the Constitution, potential NMP candidates must be Singaporeans who are at least 21 years old, in the current register of electors and have lived in Singapore for the past 10 years.

Among the requirements is that they must be able to actively participate in Parliamentary proceedings.



Only names of people who qualify for appointment will be submitted to the Committee for consideration, said the statement. The recommendations of the Committee will then be submitted to the President for appointment.



Chaired by Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin, the eight-member committee comprises of MPs Chee Hong Tat, Grace Fu, Koh Poh Koon, Sylvia Lim, Josephine Teo, Vikram Nair and Lawrence Wong.

