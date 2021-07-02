Race issues, COVID-19 restrictions and vaccinations to be discussed in Parliament

SINGAPORE: Issues on race and religion, as well as COVID-19 regulations and Singapore's vaccination programme, will be on the agenda when Parliament sits on Monday (Jul 5).

Member of Parliament Cheng Li Hui (PAP-Tampines) filed questions on how the Government intends to address tensions on racial insensitivities and discrimination on social media platforms.

MP Raseesah Khan (WP-Sengkang) asked the Education Minister about the procedures in schools to address concerns from students about racial, religious and gender discrimination from people like lecturers.

Several MPs also filed questions on the G7 global tax reform plan and its impact on Singapore - whether it will affect the country's status as a tech hub and how it will affect multinational corporations here.



MP Mariam Jaafar (PAP-Sembawang) submitted a question on the number of multinational corporations that currently pay less than the 15 per cent tax rate proposed by the G7.



On the COVID-19 situation, Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh asked whether the Government will commit to setting up a Commission of Inquiry to review its response to the pandemic.

MP Foo Mee Har (PAP-West Coast) filed questions on what changes can people expect when the COVID-19 situation transitions from "pandemic" to "endemic" status.

A number of MPs put in questions about the vaccination programme, including steps taken by the authorities to secure vaccines for children aged 12 and below once such vaccines become available.



Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver a ministerial statement on COVID-19 support measures amid the heightened restrictions.

In addition, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Manpower Minister Tan See Leng will speak on Singapore's free trade agreements and the India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

Mr Ong said they will address "false allegations" that free trade agreements allow foreign professionals "a free hand" to live and work in Singapore.



Three Bills will be introduced, including the Police Force (Amendment) Bill.

Among the two Bills up for second reading, one covers a proposal to make it compulsory for all births in Singapore to be reported to the Registrar-General of Births and Deaths as soon as possible.