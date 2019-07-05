Pasir Gudang air pollution, unauthorised drone sightings near Changi Airport to be discussed in Parliament

SINGAPORE: Members of Parliament (MPs) are set to discuss on Monday (Jul 8) the air pollution issues in Pasir Gudang and the presence of illegal drones at Changi Airport, among other issues.

Four Bills will also be introduced in Parliament next week, while amendments to the Road Traffic Bill are set for a second reading.



Last month, dozens of schools in Pasir Gudang in Johor were ordered to close after students reported having breathing difficulties and vomiting linked to pollution in the area.

In March, thousands of students, staff and residents were taken ill after chemical waste was illegally dumped into the Kim Kim river in Johor.

MPs will ask on Monday if the pollution in Pasir Gudang will affect Singapore, given the close proximity.

An update is set to be given on the investigation into illegal drones at Changi Airport which caused several flight delays.

Almost 40 flights were affected after one of Changi Airport’s runways had to be closed for short periods between 11pm on Jun 18 and 9am on Jun 19, due to sightings of drones in the vicinity.

Another sighting a few days later, coupled with bad weather, caused multiple flight delays and diversions.

MPs Mr Lim Biow Chuan and Mr Dennis Tan will ask if the persons responsible for the flying of the unauthorised drones have been identified.

Other issues set to be discussed include how the US-China trade war has affected Singapore and if the US ban on Huawei will have any impact on Singapore's 5G deployment.



Four government Bills are expected to be introduced in next week's sitting, namely the Point-to-Point Passenger Transport Industry Bill, the Home Team Science and Technology Agency Bill, an amendment to the Fire Safety Bill and the Intellectual Property (Dispute Resolution) Bill.

An amendment to the Road Traffic Bill will also have its second reading.