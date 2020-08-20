Tan Chuan-Jin to be nominated again as Speaker of Parliament; Indranee Rajah named Leader of the House

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong intends to nominate Mr Tan Chuan-Jin again as the Speaker of the Parliament when Parliament convenes in August, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Thursday (Aug 20).

Mr Lee has also appointed Ms Indranee Rajah, who is Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for National Development, as the Leader of the House, said PMO.

As the Leader of the House, Ms Indranee will coordinate and manage the Government's parliamentary business, said Mr Lee in a letter to the Clerk of Parliament.

She will be assisted by Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Defence Zaqy Mohamad, who will the Deputy Leader of the House, said Mr Lee.

Mr Tan is the current Speaker of the Parliament. He was elected to the post by members of parliament (MPs) on Sep 11, 2017, making him the 10th Speaker of Singapore since the First Legislative Assembly of 1955.