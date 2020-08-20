Tan Chuan-Jin to be nominated again as Speaker of Parliament; Indranee Rajah named Leader of the House

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong intends to nominate Mr Tan Chuan-Jin again as the Speaker of the Parliament when Parliament convenes in August, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Thursday (Aug 20).

Mr Lee has also appointed Ms Indranee Rajah, who is Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for National Development, as the Leader of the House, said PMO.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the Leader of the House, Ms Indranee will coordinate and manage the Government's parliamentary business, said Mr Lee in a letter to the Clerk of Parliament.

She will be assisted by Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Defence Zaqy Mohamad, who will the Deputy Leader of the House, said Mr Lee.

Mr Tan is the current Speaker of the Parliament. He was elected to the post by members of parliament (MPs) on Sep 11, 2017, making him the 10th Speaker of Singapore since the First Legislative Assembly of 1955.

As Speaker of the Parliament, Mr Tan will preside over the sittings of the House and enforce the rules prescribed in the Standing Order of Parliament for the conduct of parliamentary business.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In carrying out the duties in the House, the Speaker must remain impartial and fair to all MPs. He also regulates and enforces the rules of debate; decides who has the right to speak; and puts the question for the House to debate on and vote.

The Speaker does not take part in debates and has no casting vote. But he can abstain, or vote for or against a motion if he has an original vote as an elected MP.

As the guardian of parliamentary privileges, MPs look to the Speaker for guidance on procedures and he gives his ruling on any point of order, if necessary. He will act as the representative of the House in its relations with other parliaments.

Ms Indranee takes over the role of Leader of the House from current Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.

Mr Zaqy takes over as Deputy Leader of the House from current Minister for National Development Desmond Lee.



As Leader of the House, Ms Indranee will also propose appropriate actions to be taken on any procedural matters arising in Parliament.

The Leader of the House also moves procedural motions relating to the business of the House during sittings, such as extending the times of sittings beyond the usual time as set out in the Standing Orders.