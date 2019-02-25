Parliament to debate Budget 2019 on Tuesday

SINGAPORE: Parliament will convene on Tuesday (Feb 26) to debate the Budget 2019 statement delivered by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat last week.

Key measures announced in the Budget included the Merdeka Generation Package, the S$1.1 billion Bicentennial Bonus for Singaporeans, a reduction in the foreign worker quota for the services sector, as well as more support to help businesses and workers remain competitive.

Apart from the Budget debate, several Members of Parliament have tabled questions for oral answer.

Dr Intan Azura Mokhtar asked the Ministry of Health if there are stricter measures put in place to ensure that blood tests cannot be forged for employment purposes.



American Mikhy Farrera-Brochez, who is wanted for leaking the personal information of 14,200 people from Singapore’s HIV registry, had used his partner’s blood sample to pass blood tests so that he could work in Singapore.

Dr Intan also asked the Ministry of Education whether Temasek Polytechnic and Ngee Ann Polytechnic had carried out any due diligence to check Brochez’s background and academic qualifications.

Brochez is accused of faking his academic qualifications. Police who raided his residence seized several certificates purportedly issued to him, including one of a doctorate in psychology and education from the University of Paris.



He had used the forged certificates to apply for jobs with educational institutions in Singapore.



In other issues, Nominated MP Walter Theseira has asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs whether the Malaysian government’s recent detention of Greek vessel Piraes and its crew represents an exercise of foreign sovereignty in Singapore territorial waters.



MP Louis Ng tabled a question on the findings of a trial using speed-tracking devices for heavy vehicles.