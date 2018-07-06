Parliament to discuss impact of high-speed rail termination, oBike refunds, PMD regulations

SINGAPORE: The implications of terminating the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail (HSR) project will be in focus when the Singapore Parliament sits on Monday (Jul 9).

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad had confirmed in May that his government will drop the project, although Singapore said it has not been officially notified by Malaysia.

Six Members of Parliament have tabled questions on the matter, wanting to know how much has been spent preparing for the project so far, what costs would likely to be incurred by Singapore if the project does not go ahead and what the compensation clauses are to safeguard Singapore's interests.

Workers' Party MP Pritam Singh has asked what implications the HSR's termination has on the government's decision to raise the goods and services tax between 2021 and 2025.

Other issues on Parliament's agenda include refunds owed to oBike's customers following the bike-sharing operator's decision to cease operations in Singapore.

Among the questions - MP Cheryl Chan wanted to know what statutory measures are in place to prevent private companies offering shared bikes or personal mobility devices (PMDs) from defaulting on commitments like deposits before going into liquidation.

On other transport matters, MP Intan Azura Mokhtar has asked about the number of accidents involving PMDs in the past year, and whether there are plans to further regulate devices like electric scooters.

Five Nominated Members of Parliament (NMPs) have submitted a notice of motion to talk about inclusive and lifelong education. The Companies (Amendment) Bill will also be introduced in Parliament.

