Parliament to discuss school registration fraud, NETS disruption on Feb 27

SINGAPORE: Issues surrounding parents who provide false information to secure a place for their child in a school, as well as circumstances that led to the hour-long NETS disruption on Feb 2 are on the agenda when Parliament sits on Tuesday (Feb 27).

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ang Mo Kio GRC, Mr Darryl David, has asked the Minister for Education (Schools) how many parents have provided false information while registering their child for school in the last five years.

In January, the parents of a primary school student were fined S$9,000 for lying about their residential address to enrol their child into a popular school in Bishan. The Ministry of Education said there have been fewer than 10 such cases over the past 10 years.

Mr David also seeks to find out how such cases are handled by the authorities and whether the child in question is allowed to remain in the school he or she has been enrolled in when the parents have been proven guilty of providing fake information.



Dr Tan Wu Meng, MP for the Jurong GRC, has asked Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong whether the Monetary Authority of Singapore has identified the root causes that "predispose the (NETS) system to human error". This is after NETS claimed the hour-long disruption on Feb 2 was not due to any "systemic risk or security issues", but was caused by a human error.

Dr Tan has also asked about the measures MAS is taking to ensure the reliability of cashless transaction providers with significant market share, "where interruptions can significantly impact businesses and end users".

A total of 16 questions have been tabled for oral answer, although members may postpone their questions to a later sitting day should there be insufficient time.



Other topics on the parliament agenda include the impact of a higher security budget on the cost of living in Singapore, cases of trespass and unauthorised access to restricted areas such as rooftops and military zones, as well as reports of sexual harassment through the use of technology and in the workplace.