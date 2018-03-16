Parliament to discuss SingPass disruption, student mental health and maid insurance

SINGAPORE: The disruptions to SingPass and CorpPass services last month, as well as issues surrounding the mental health of students and Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel, as well as insurance for domestic helpers will be on the agenda when Parliament sits on Monday (Mar 19).

A comprehensive system review was conducted on the SingPass and CorpPass systems after two disruptions in a single week last month.

Both services were down intermittently on Feb 8 and 9 due to a server fault.

Member of Parliament (MP) Tan Wu Meng wanted to know about the outcome of investigations into the service interruptions, according to the Parliament order paper released on Friday.

Dr Tan also asked what systems are in place to maintain uninterrupted service and what lessons have been learnt from the recent disruptions.

Other issues on Parliament's agenda include the issue of mental health for both students and SAF personnel, with two MPs tabling questions on the issue.

MP Cheng Li Hui asked about the number of students who suffer from depression and other mental health conditions over the last five years, what the main causes of these conditions are and what resources are available for identifying at-risk students.

Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Dennis Tan wanted to know how many SAF personnel have suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder or other mental illnesses during or after deployment overseas, as well as what support is available for those affected.

Other issues on the agenda include insurance for domestic helpers, with MP Patrick Tay asking whether the Ministry of Manpower will consider introducing policy enhancements to help employers cope when their domestic helpers are diagnosed with illnesses that fall outside compulsory insurance coverage.

On the subject of operating hours for massage parlours, MP Yee Chia Hsing asked if "low vice risk exempt" establishments, where services are "administered in full view of the public", can have their opening hours extended beyond 10.30pm.

MPs also tabled questions on the ivory trade ban, the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative Project and applicants for Private Hire Car Driver Vocational Licences.

Several Bills will be up for debate, including the Carbon Pricing Bill, which sets out a framework for implementing the carbon tax.