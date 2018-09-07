Parliament to discuss VERS, phone scams and private-hire vehicles

SINGAPORE: The Voluntary Early Redevelopment Scheme (VERS) will be one of several housing-related topics that will be discussed when Parliament sits next Monday (Sep 10).



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong revealed plans for VERS during his National Day Rally speech on Aug 19.

Member of Parliament (MP) Alex Yam, the chairman of the Government Parliamentary Committee for National Development, wants to know the projected time frame for the scheme's implementation, as well as how the compensation package would be computed.



MP Saktiandi Supaat, also a member of the GPC for National Development, is asking if the Government's offer to buy back HDB flats older than 70 years extends to all flats or only selected ones.

He is also inquiring about the selection criteria for the scheme, as well as residents' options should they fail to get VERS for their flat.

Other topics that will be discussed include the rise of phone scams, with MP Desmond Choo asking how the authorities are helping residents, particularly the elderly who are more vulnerable to such scams.

MP Ang Hin Kee is raising the issue of taxi and private-hire vehicle operators offering courier services using their vehicles, while MP Patrick Tay is asking the Minister for the Environment and Water Resources whether the cost burden passed to hawker centre tenants and stallholders can be lowered.



Several Bills will be up for debate: The Land Transport (Enforcement Measures) Bill, the Stamp Duties (Amendment) Bill and the Smoking (Prohibition in Certain Places) (Amendment) Bill.

