Good to discuss Parti Liyani case openly in Parliament: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: It will be good to discuss the Parti Liyani case in Parliament openly, said Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam on Wednesday (Sep 16), adding that Members of Parliament have asked questions about the matter.

He said he will deliver a ministerial statement on the case.



“In the last few days, I've been receiving notices of various questions that have been filed by MPs,” said Mr Shanmugam.

“Several PAP members, at least two, have filed questions on the Parti Liyani case and the way which it has been handled,” he added. “It will be good to have it discussed in Parliament openly, set out what happened, and deal with questions.”

Speaking on the sidelines of an event at Tuas View Fire Station, Mr Shanmugam was responding to a question on his response to the Workers' Party's (WP) adjournment motion to speak about enhancing equity in Singapore's criminal justice system.



“Obviously, MPs are interested. Now, WP has also filed a motion,” Mr Shanmugam said.



“I think it's good that both sides, PAP MPs as well as WP MPs, appear to be very interested.”



The WP said earlier on Wednesday that it has filed the adjournment motion to speak when Parliament next sits in October.

Titled "Justice for All: Enhancing Equity in the Criminal Justice System", the motion will make reference to "deeper issues" raised by the recent acquittal of Indonesian maid Parti Liyani, said the WP.

Ms Parti was this month acquitted of all charges after her conviction in March 2019 of stealing from the family of former Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong. Mr Liew was her employer from 2007 until 2016 when she was fired.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) said that the acquittal of Ms Parti raises questions that "warrant further investigation”. A review of the case is being led by Deputy Attorney-General Hri Kumar Nair.

Last week, Mr Shanmugam said something had "gone wrong in the chain of events" of the case, adding that it will have to be looked at.

He also urged people not to "prejudge" the review.

"In the process, we should not be defensive. It should not be a witch hunt," Mr Shanmugam had said.



"We have to find out what happened, why it happened and then deal with it. And be accountable. That’s the best way to build trust in public, in the system. To come out in public and say what steps we have taken once the reviews are done."