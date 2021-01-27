Parti Liyani goes back to Indonesia after being cleared of theft, will return to Singapore for proceedings against prosecutors

SINGAPORE: Ms Parti Liyani, former domestic helper to ex-Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong, returned home to Indonesia on Wednesday (Jan 27), and will return to Singapore ahead of ongoing proceedings into the prosecutors in her case of alleged theft.

Lawyers Remy Choo Zheng Xi and Peter Low, who are representing Ms Parti in the tribunal against two deputy public prosecutors, confirmed with CNA that she has left the country.

They added that she will return to Singapore ahead of ongoing proceedings. Past reports stated that a disciplinary tribunal was convened to look into allegations of misconduct by Deputy Public Prosecutors Tan Yanying and Tan Wee Hao in their handling of Ms Parti's theft trial.

She was accused of stealing from Mr Liew's family and initially convicted, but was later acquitted by the High Court of all theft charges. A remaining charge was later withdrawn, and she alleged that the prosecution had concealed facts and misled the court.

Mr Liew later stepped down from all his public roles and his son Karl Liew was charged in court with giving false evidence and information in the case.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, HOME (Humanitarian Organization for Migration Economics) volunteer Stephanie Chok shared a photo of Ms Parti at the airport with several other people.

She said she was "so happy and so relieved" that Ms Parti could finally head home and be reunited with her mother and loved ones, four years after her "harrowing ordeal" began.