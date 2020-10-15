Parti Liyani decides to proceed with case for disciplinary inquiry into prosecutors

SINGAPORE: Former maid Parti Liyani has decided to proceed with her case against two prosecutors and seek a disciplinary inquiry against them for alleged misconduct.

Ms Parti is accusing Deputy Public Prosecutors Tan Yanying and Tan Wee Hao of misconduct in handling her trial. She was given two weeks on Oct 1 by the Chief Justice to decide if she wanted to proceed or drop the case, as she was having doubts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement to CNA on Thursday (Oct 15), Ms Parti's spokesperson from the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (HOME) said she "has resolved to proceed" with the case.

The Indonesian woman had been convicted in March last year by a lower court of stealing S$34,000 from ex-Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong and his family, but the conviction was overturned by the High Court on Sep 4.



In Justice Chan Seng Onn's judgment, he outlined several issues with the conviction findings and how the case was handled.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After her acquittal, Ms Parti applied via her lawyer Anil Balchandani for a disciplinary tribunal to be set up to look into the case.

However, she was "somewhat overwhelmed" and was torn between wanting to pursue the case against the prosecutors and returning home to Indonesia as soon as possible.



Advertisement

The prosecutors said at the Oct 1 hearing they will not object to having the matter referred to a tribunal for investigation, as this would give them the chance to present their account of what happened and to explain themselves fully.

If the Chief Justice grants Ms Parti leave, he will appoint a disciplinary tribunal. The tribunal will hear the case and investigate the complaint, before submitting a report to the Chief Justice.

If the tribunal finds no cause of sufficient gravity for disciplinary action against the prosecutors, the Chief Justice will dismiss the complaint, according to the Legal Profession Act.

If cause of sufficient gravity for disciplinary action is found, the Chief Justice may appoint an advocate and solicitor or a legal service officer to apply for an order to impose sanctions on the prosecutors.

These include censures, having them struck off the roll, prohibiting them from applying for a practising certificate for up to five years, ordering a penalty of up to S$20,000 or other punishments.

CNA has contacted Ms Parti's lawyer for more information.