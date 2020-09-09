Parti Liyani's case: Attorney-General Lucien Wong not involved in prosecution; review led by Hri Kumar, says AGC

SIGNAPORE: Attorney-General Lucien Wong and the deputy attorneys-general were not involved in any prosecutorial decisions regarding the charges against Ms Parti Liyani, said the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) on Wednesday (Sep 9).

Ms Parti was recently acquitted of stealing from her former employer, Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong.

"This case was among those routinely handled by AGC which did not require the involvement of the AG or the DAGs," AGC said in a statement.



It added that the review of the case is being led by Deputy Attorney-General Hri Kumar Nair.

"AG Lucien Wong, for personal reasons, had already recused himself from the review of this case on Sep 5, soon after the High Court judgment was released," said AGC.



It did not elaborate on the reasons.



AGC noted that several years before he was appointed Attorney-General, Mr Wong sat on the board of CapitaLand Limited while Mr Liew was president and CEO of the company.

Mr Wong stepped down from the board in January 2006.

"AG Lucien Wong and Mr Liew did not have a personal relationship, and this continues today," the AGC said.



Ms Parti was sentenced in March 2019 to two years and two months' jail after District Judge Olivia Low convicted her of four counts of theft. The 46-year-old Indonesian had been charged with stealing about S$34,000 worth of items from Mr Liew and his family.



On Sep 4, Justice Chan Seng Onn overturned the convictions and acquitted Ms Parti of the charges, saying that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

AGC had said on Sunday that it is studying the High Court judgment "to assess what further action, if any, ought to be taken in this case". It said Justice Chan's comments have raised "questions which warrant further investigation".