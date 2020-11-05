No further action against Parti Liyani's former employers over illegal deployment

SINGAPORE: No further action will be taken against the former employers of Ms Parti Liyani for illegally deploying her to work, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Thursday (Nov 5).

An investigation was conducted in 2017 to 2018 into Ms Parti’s illegal deployment complaint against her former employers, which includes former Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong, his wife and their son Karl Liew.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She had been asked to work at Karl Liew's home and office while she was employed to work at Mr Liew Mun Leong's home.

At the conclusion of its investigations, MOM consulted the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC). With the AGC’s concurrence, MOM in May 2018 issued a caution against Mrs Liew and issued an advisory notice to Mr Karl Liew. The ministry said that this is "consistent with actions taken in similar cases".

Ms Parti was sent home by the Liews in 2016 after she threatened to make a complaint to MOM about being asked to work at Karl Liew's home and office. She was later accused of theft when she returned to Singapore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2019, she was convicted of theft, but was acquitted earlier this year of all charges by the High Court after an appeal.



"In light of the High Court's observations, MOM initiated a review of the case and conducted further investigations," said the ministry on Thursday.

The ministry has since completed its review and consulted the AGC on its recommendations.

"AGC has affirmed the earlier actions taken by MOM against Ms Parti’s former employers on her illegal deployment to Karl Liew’s home and office, and has directed that no further action be taken against the parties involved in this matter," the ministry said.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Karl Liew was charged with one count each of giving false evidence and furnishing false information to a public servant.



His lawyer asked for six weeks to make representations on the case, saying the incident took place some time ago in 2016 and 2018.

Karl Liew was offered bail of S$15,000 and will return to court on Dec 17.