Shanmugam to make ministerial statement in Parliament in November on Parti Liyani case

SINGAPORE: Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam will make a ministerial statement in Parliament next month to address questions raised about Ms Parti Liyani’s case.

In comments provided to CNA on Friday (Oct 2), Mr Shanmugam said he will make a ministerial statement after reviews by the police and the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) are completed. They are expected to conclude in “two to three weeks’ time”, he said.

Ms Parti was granted by the Chief Justice on Thursday, two weeks to reconsider her application for an investigation to be made into alleged misconduct by two prosecutors in her case, after she expressed some doubts about pursuing it.

Ms Parti, who worked as a maid for former chairman of Changi Airport Group Liew Mun Leong, had applied via her lawyer Anil Balchandani for a disciplinary tribunal to be set up.

She is accusing Deputy Public Prosecutors Tan Yanying and Tan Wee Hao of misconduct in handling her trial.



Ms Parti had been convicted in March 2019 by a lower court of stealing S$34,000 worth of items from Mr Liew and his family.

However, a High Court judge overturned the conviction on Sep 4 this year, outlining several issues with the conviction findings and how the case was handled.

But Ms Parti wanted to be able to return home to Indonesia “as soon as conveniently possible”, and she initially considered withdrawing her application to investigate the prosecutors' conduct.

However, she "evidently also believes that the DPPs should answer the allegations she has raised in her affidavit and is altogether somewhat torn between the various competing considerations", said the Chief Justice in explaining his decision to adjourn the case.



The AGC said in a statement on Thursday after the hearing that the prosecutors "welcome the chance to present a full and transparent account of what transpired during the trial involving Ms Parti Liyani, and will cooperate fully in any inquiry".

“The AGC did not object to the appointment of the disciplinary tribunal, because this would provide an opportunity for the prosecutors to give their account of what happened, and explain themselves,” Mr Shanmugam said on Friday.

The matter remains before the courts, he added.

Should the case be referred to a tribunal and misconduct is found, the prosecutors could face punishments such as censures, being struck off the roll, being prohibited from applying for a practising certificate for up to five years or having to pay a penalty of up to S$20,000.