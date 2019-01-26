Parts of Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Sin Ming, Thomson affected by power outage: SP Group

SINGAPORE: Electricity supply to several parts of Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Sin Ming and Bishan was disrupted at 1.30pm on Saturday (Jan 26), SP Group said.

Power was progressively restored from 1.46pm, according to an update on Facebook. Electricity supply was fully restored at 2.58pm.



Advertisement

"Our preliminary investigation found that the incident was related to a fire at a substation at Bright Hill. We are investigating the cause of the fire," added SP Group.



It also said that that its officers were “immediately activated" to restore supply "as quickly and safely as possible”.

One reader told Channel NewsAsia earlier that the outage had affected traffic lights at Sin Ming Avenue.







Advertisement